Bakersfield police searching for suspect in CVS theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in a theft that happened on South Union Avenue.

According to BPD, the incident took place on May 12th, 2021 at the CVS, 6500 South Union Avenue. The suspect stole merchandise and fled from the store in a white Honda Accord.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man standing 5’10" and weighing 180 pounds. He has a receding hairline and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective I. Jones at (661) 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.