Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield police searching for suspect in CVS theft

The incident took place on May 12th
items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department
CVS Theft Suspect
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28 14:20:39-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in a theft that happened on South Union Avenue.

According to BPD, the incident took place on May 12th, 2021 at the CVS, 6500 South Union Avenue. The suspect stole merchandise and fled from the store in a white Honda Accord.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man standing 5’10" and weighing 180 pounds. He has a receding hairline and was last seen wearing a red polo shirt, light-colored jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective I. Jones at (661) 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran