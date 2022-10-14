Watch Now
Bakersfield police searching for suspect who stole from a Goodwill store

Goodwill Store Thief
23ABC News/Bakersfield Police Deparment
Goodwill Store Thief
Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 17:36:13-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for stealing from the Goodwill store in the 3000 block of Coffee Road.

The incident happened on September 19th.

She is described as white, about 30 years old with dark hair, green eyes, and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

