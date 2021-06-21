Bakersfield Police searching for suspects in shooting that injured 2-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that injured 3 people, including a 2-year-old girl.

According to the BPD, at around 10 p.m Saturday night officers were sent to the 500 block of Dr. Marting Luther King Blvd after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. The victims, an adult man, woman, and 2-year-old girl had already been taken to the hospital. The man and woman had by struck by gunfire. The child had been hit by "bullet and glass fragments."

The report states that two men approached the male victim as he was getting into his car, firing multiple times. The woman and child were already in the car at the time.

The suspects are described as two Black men. The first with a slim build wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. The second man also had a slim build but was wearing a light-colored t-shirt.

The two adult victims are currently listed in critical, but stable, condition. The juvenile received treatment for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.