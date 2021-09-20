Bakersfield Police searching for Valley Plaza Mall theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection to numerous thefts at Valley Plaza Mall.

No additional details were provided.

The first suspect is a Hispanic woman approximately 30 to 35 years old. She has black hair and was last seen wearing a cheetah print COVID mask, a black shirt, and blue jeans. She also has a "Raiders" tattoo on her right hand.

The other suspect is a Hispanic man also approximately 30 to 35 years old. He has a medium build and was last seen wearing a blue covid mask, red hat, and yellow shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective A. Watkin at (661) 326- 3558.