Bakersfield Police searching for woman involved in hit-and-run accident

The incident took place on November 1st, 2020
Bakersfield Police Department
Hit and Run Suspect
Posted at 4:56 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 19:56:57-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a woman wanted in a hit-and-run accident.

According to the BPD, the incident took place on November 1st of last year at around 8:30 a.m. at a gas station in the 9700 block of Rosedale Highway. No additional details were provided.

The driver is described a white woman about 30-33 years old weighing about 225 lns with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jean shorts. She was driving a dark green 2002 Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Dollschnieder at (661) 326-3957 or (661) 326-7111.

