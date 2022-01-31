Bakersfield Police see an increase in mailbox break-ins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has seen an increase in mailbox break-ins throughout the city.

To protect yourself, officials say to enroll in "Informed Delivery" by the United States Postal Service to receive a notification when your mail has been delivered.

Also, check your mail immediately and take outgoing mail directly to the post office or hand it to your carrier.

If your mailbox is tampered with, report it to the United States Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.