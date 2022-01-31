Watch
Bakersfield Police see an increase in mailbox break-ins

23ABC News
File image of an outdoor mailbox with flag raised.
Mailbox (FILE)
Posted at 9:18 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:18:45-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has seen an increase in mailbox break-ins throughout the city.

To protect yourself, officials say to enroll in "Informed Delivery" by the United States Postal Service to receive a notification when your mail has been delivered.

Also, check your mail immediately and take outgoing mail directly to the post office or hand it to your carrier.

If your mailbox is tampered with, report it to the United States Postal Inspection Service at (877) 876-2455.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
