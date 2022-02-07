Bakersfield Police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a convenience store robbery suspect.

BPD said the robbery occurred Jan. 26th in the 500 block of Panama Lane when the suspect entered the store, pointed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect is described as possibly a Hispanic male, medium height, and heavy build. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with "Cookies" written on the front, khaki pants, black and white “mechanix” gloves, a black face mask, and black and white Nike shoes and armed with a black semi-automatic firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective J. Felgenhauer 661-326- 3559 or BPD at 661-327-7111.