Bakersfield Police seek help identifying sexual battery suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in a sexual battery investigation near Golden Valley High School.

BPD said two incidents took place at about 3 p.m. Friday involving teen girls reporting being grabbed and sexually battered in the area of Golden Valley High School. Both teen girls were able to flee and told their parents when they got home.

The Kern High School District Police have been notified and an increased presence of law enforcement may be observed in the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his late 20s to 40s, 5-foot-5-inches to 5-foot-7inches tall, stocky to heavy build with brown eyes and an unshaven face.

He is believed to be driving a 2013-2015 silver Nissan Sentra with black wheels and possible front-end damage near the passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.