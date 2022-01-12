Watch
Bakersfield Police seek help identifying suspect in catalytic converter theft

Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 10:48:38-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a suspect in catalytic converter theft.

The incident occurred in the 5800 block of Woodmere Drive.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing about 190 pounds, with medium complexion, tattoos on both arms, black hair, a black mustache, and wearing a black shirt, khaki cargo shorts, a gold chain, a black hat, and black/white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Perez at 661-326-7040, or BPD at 661-327-7111.

