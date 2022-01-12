Bakersfield Police seek help identifying two armed robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

BPD says the incident happened at about 11:54 a.m. on Jan. 3rd at Rick’s Recycling, 2200 South Union Ave.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5-foot-8 inches tall, heavy set and wearing a black hooded Vans sweatshirt, blue jean shorts, black and white shoes, a black face mask, and sunglasses.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5-foot-9-inches tall, slim build with dark hair and wearing a black leather jacket, dark colored pants, sunglasses, and a black mask.

The possible suspect vehicle is described as a silver 2000s model Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Woods at 661-326-3919 or BPD at 661-327-7111.