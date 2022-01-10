Bakersfield Police seek helping identifying burglary, fraud suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a burglary and fraud.

Police say the incident happened at about 2:11 p.m. Dec. 1st in the 4700 block of Gosford Road. Police say the suspects broke the window of an unoccupied vehicle, took a purse containing credit cards and then used a credit card at an area store.

The first suspect is described as a white man, about 5-foot-7-inches tall with a skinny build, short black hair, wearing a necklace, black t-shirt, blue pants, and black/white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a white woman, about 5-foot-3-inches tall with dark hair, wearing a black t-shirt,

multicolored jacket, black leggings, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or BPD at 661-327-7111.