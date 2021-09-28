Bakersfield Police seeks help identifying auto theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department seek help identifying a man suspected of stealing a car on Sept. 11th in the 1000 block of East Brundage Lane.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 25-30-years-old, bald with a slim build and light complexion with tattoos on his arms and back. He was wearing tan shorts, white socks, and white tennis shoes, according to BPD.

The stolen car, a white 2017 Lexus ES350 with a California license plate of 7YIZ889, hasn't been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.