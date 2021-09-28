Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield Police seeks help identifying auto theft suspect

items.[0].image.alt
Bakersfield Police Department
Bakersfield Police Department seek help identifying a man suspected of stealing a car on Sept. 11th in the 1000 block of East Brundage Lane.
Bakersfield Police seek help identifying auto theft suspect
Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 18:21:28-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department seek help identifying a man suspected of stealing a car on Sept. 11th in the 1000 block of East Brundage Lane.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 25-30-years-old, bald with a slim build and light complexion with tattoos on his arms and back. He was wearing tan shorts, white socks, and white tennis shoes, according to BPD.

The stolen car, a white 2017 Lexus ES350 with a California license plate of 7YIZ889, hasn't been recovered.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids