Bakersfield Police: Teaching aid arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teaching aid employed by the Panama-Buena Vista School District was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said the Special Victims Unit arrested Matthew Cornejo, 28, of Bakersfield. Cornejo was employed as a teaching aid for Old River Elementary School, police said.

BPD said none of the victims have been identified as local children or children from Old River Elementary School and the investigation is ongoing. Staff of the Panama-Buena Vista School District are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

This arrest is a result of an ongoing internet crimes against children investigation, said BPD.

"Allegations of this nature are extremely disturbing and do not reflect the high professional standards of Old River Elementary School or the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District. The safety and well-being of our students, and our community’s youth in general, are among the District’s highest priorities. "At this time, none of the juvenile victims have been identified as local children or children from Old River Elementary School; however, this is an ongoing investigation and the Panama-Buena Vista School District is cooperating with our law enforcement partners. "Matthew Cornejo is on administrative leave pending law enforcement’s investigation." Panama-Buena Vista School District

Anyone with information regarding the investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111 or lead investigator, Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871.