Bakersfield Police: Teen boy arrested in armed robberies, carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in two separate armed robberies and a separate carjacking.

BPD said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery Thursday in the parking lot of Valley Plaza Mall. Police said the suspect brandished a firearm at the victim and fled with her purse.

BPD said officers found the suspect a carjacked vehicle, the suspect then fled on foot, and then discarded the firearm. He was taken into custody after resisting arrest with minor use of force, said BPD. BPD also said officers found the firearm.

Police said the carjacking happened on Dec. 27th and the teen boy was identified as a suspect in that incident. He was also identified as a suspect in a Dec. 29th armed robbery in the parking lot of Vallarta Market at 1515 Panama Lane.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of two counts of armed robbery, weapons violations, and carjacking.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations should call BPD at 661-327-7111.