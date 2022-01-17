Bakersfield Police: Two arrested in assault of Studio Movie Grill employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department says two people were arrested Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting employees at Studio Movie Grill during an argument over their bill.

Police said the incident happened after 9 p.m. at 2733 Calloway Drive when they received a report of a fight involving a suspect brandishing a firearm inside Studio Movie Grill.

BPD said officers saw the suspect/s fleeing in a white BMW and were able to give a partial license plate number. Officers found and stopped the car a short while later near Truxtun Avenue and Bahamas Drive, said BPD.

Officers found a firearm during the traffic stop and an investigation revealed that the two people allegedly assaulted several Studio Movie Grill employees and during the argument one of the suspects brandished a firearm and struck an employee with the firearm, according to BPD.

Eduardo Reyes, 29, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm, various firearms related charges and several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

Rahmona Reyes, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and suspicion of her involvement in the assault.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.