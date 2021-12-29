Bakersfield Police: Two arrested in shooting death in Southwest Bakersfield; third suspect sought

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two men have been arrested in the Nov. 3rd shooting death of a man in Southwest Bakersfield and a third suspect is sought.

Demitris King, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested Dec. 23rd on suspicion of murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and conspiracy regarding his role in the man's death. BPD said King was arrested without incident in the 3500 block of M Street.

David Gray,19, of Bakersfield, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder, participation in a criminal street gang, and conspiracy. BPD said Gray was arrested without incident in the 2600 block of Fremont Street.

One other suspect, Christian Francois Gaines, has an active arrest warrant on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and gang participation is outstanding, according to BPD. Gaines, 19, is described as 6-foot-3 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds with neck tattoos. BPD said Gaines should not be approached by the public and may be armed. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call BPD immediately at 661-327-7111.

BPD said the man was shot and killed in the 3300 block of Wible Road on Nov. 3rd.