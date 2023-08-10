Watch Now
Bakersfield woman arrested after attacking taco stand employee in Los Angeles

36-year-old Renee Latrice Hines was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.
Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 10, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield woman was arrested after a video of her attacking a taco stand in Los Angeles went viral.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 36-year-old Renee Latrice Hines was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

On August 6, Hines was caught attacking a female employee at a taco stand at Grandee Ave. and 103rd St in LA. Hines punched and pepper sprayed the victim.

After she realized she was being filmed by a bystander, Hines threw a sign at the bystander. She then fled in a purple Lexus.

The victim was treated for her injuries.

