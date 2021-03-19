Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann, father of the child murdered in the Dhillon case, arrested in Canada

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Bakhshinderpal Singh Mann was arrested by Canadian authorities on Friday and will be extradited to Kern County. He was wanted for accessory to murder and statutory rape in regard to the 2019 case involving the murder of a newborn by Beant Kaur Dhillon.

It was discovered that Mann, 23, had fathered a child with his younger cousin, the daughter of Dhillon.

Dhillon was accused of drowning her own grandson just hours after he was born on Nov. 12, 2018. Her daughter testified that she hid her pregnancy from her parents and gave birth alone in a bathtub in the family's home. During the trial, Dhillon's daughter testified that she does not know what happened that night after she gave birth and did not find out about the infant's death until months later.

During an interview with police back in 2019, Dhillon confessed to drowning the infant. She said she drowned the infant in order to "prevent family shame." She also told police that her husband and nephew buried the baby in the backyard.

Dhillon's 15-year-old daughter said her family told her the baby had been adopted.

Dhillon, 45, was found guilty of first-degree murder, among other charges, in December. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, plus four years earlier this month.