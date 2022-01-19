Body of missing Fresno woman found in California Aqueduct

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The body of a missing Fresno woman was found on Sunday at the bottom of the California Aqueduct near Huron.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Missy Hernandez was found in the California Aqueduct, located in the area of S. Siskiyou and W. Dorris Avenues near Huron. She had last been seen on night of December 7th, 2021.

Her disappearance was considered suspicious by the FCSO and authorities believed her to be dead before she was found. Evidence discovered during the investigation pointed to several locations where her body could have been located.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search of the Grapevine portion of Interstate 5, checking areas in Frazier Park and Lebec.

Hernandez's body was eventually found by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Dive Team.

As a result of the investigation, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hernandez's boyfriend, 41-year-old Ramon Jimenez of Hanford for the murder of Hernandez. He is being held in the Fresno County Jail on charges of murder and domestic violence. He is not eligible for bail.

The initial investigation began after friends were unable to reach her. They considered it unusual for her to not respond in a timely manner.

When a deputy went to Hernandez's home in the 6000 block of S. Chestnut Ave. in Fresno the deputy recognized Jimenez as a person wanted for domestic violence against Hernandez in October 2021. The deputy took Jimenez into custody on December 8th and booked him into jail.

Over the course of the month-long investigation, detectives developed an overwhelming amount of forensic and digital evidence. Some of which included DNA indicating a violent act took place at Hernandez’s home.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Gary Haslam at (559) 367-4734, (559) 600-8209, or the dispatch center at (559) 600-3111. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559)