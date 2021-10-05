Watch
BPD: 14-year-old girl arrested after social media threats at Thompson Junior High School

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 05, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Tuesday after social media threats at Thompson Junior High School.

According to police, the girl made threats against faculty and students.

The investigation revealed that there appeared to be no intent to follow through with the threat; however, threats made via social media are prohibited by California law, said BPD.

The investigation into the threat made against Golden Valley High School is ongoing and at this time not believed to be linked to this incident, police said.

