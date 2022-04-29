BPD: 3 arrested after chase ends with vehicle hitting tree

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said three people were arrested late Thursday night after a chase through East Bakersfield ended when the suspects' vehicle hit a tree.

BPD said officers noticed one of the suspects had a minor gunshot wound and an initial investigation found that a gun from one the passengers in the vehicle accidentally fired during the chase.

The incident started shortly after 11 p.m. in the 100 block of Espee Street when officers tried to stop the vehicle for code violations, said BPD.

The driver of the vehicle didn't stop and led officers on a chase through East Bakersfield that ended when the vehicle hit a tree in the 2600 block of Oswell Street, said BPD.

BPD said officers noticed the driver of the vehicle was bleeding from a minor gunshot wound when they were handcuffing him. An intial investigation found that the suspect was accidentally shot by one of the passengers when a gun discharged, said BPD. BPD said officers found two firearms during a search.

Erik Galvan, 25, Jose Arasusa, 25, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of firearm related charges. Galvan was also arrested on suspicion of evading officers in a vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.