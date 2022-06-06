BPD: Arrest made in hit-and-run crash that injured girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Saturday after an 11-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.

BPD said officers received reports of a pedestrian who was hit by an SUV shortly before 9 p.m. in the 11000 block of Brimhall Road.

BPD said officers found an 11-year-old girl suffering from major injuries and she was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to BPD, an investigation found that the 11-year-old girl was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk with her mother and 4-year-old sibling northbound in the 11000 block of Brimhall Road when she was hit by the SUV.

BPD said officers saw the suspect's SUV shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Brimhall and Old Farm roads and arrested the driver.

Dhanjibhai Patel, 79, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run causing injury or death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.