BPD: Arrest made in shooting of pregnant woman, man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man, who was an early release AB 109 non-violent offender, in the shooting of a pregnant woman and another man Thursday morning at the Plaza Hotel.

Police said all victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive, including the unborn child.

BPD said the incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at the Plaza Motel on Union Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds: a pregnant woman and a man.

Suell, an early release AB 109 non-violent offender, was arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.