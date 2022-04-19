BPD: Arrested man damages patrol vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man arrested on suspicion of a firearm charge Monday night caused more than $400 damage to a patrol vehicle while being detained.

BPD said they received a call from a man threatening his neighbor shortly before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Jefferson Street. BPD said dispatchers heard shots during the call.

Officers talked to the caller and were able to get him to surrender after less than an hour, said BPD.

After being detained, the man caused more than $400 damage to the patrol vehicle, said BPD.

Joshua Bloomfield, 28, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and vandalism.