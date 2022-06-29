BPD: Arrests made in SW Bakersfield shooting investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two people were arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting investigation at a Southwest Bakersfield apartment complex after a search found the suspects illegally possessed several firearms.

BPD said officers received reports shortly after 5 p.m. of a shooting Monday in the 500 block of Lansing Drive. Officers didn't find any victims of a shooting however officers found multiple bullet casings of various calibers, said BPD.

A preliminary investigation found that after a verbal argument, multiple men were involved in an exchange of gunfire in a densley populated apartment complex area, said BPD.

BPD said officers found and seized several illegally possessed firearms after serving a search warrant in the 5100 block of Marsha Street.

On Tuesday, Kristi Williams, 23, of Bakersfield, and Alron Patterson, 22, of Bakersfield, were arrested on suspicion of charges related to the shooting, prohibited weapons possession, and conspiracy.

This is an ongoing investigation with outstanding suspects, said BPD.

BPD said there is no public suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.