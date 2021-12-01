BPD asking for help finding car thief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a car theft investigation. They’re asking for help in the community to help identify the person that stole a car on Nov. 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m.

The event happened at Sully’s Market on Olive Drive. The suspect was described as possibly Hispanic, male, stocky, and wearing a black Levi’s hoodie.

The car stolen is a Gold mid-2000’s Nissan Maxima with a “coin slot” sunroof and faded paint.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Miller from BPD at (661) 342-8360.