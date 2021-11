BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to BPD, an armed robbery is still under investigation after two men stole from a taco restaurant.

BPD is asking for help identifying the two suspects in the robbery.

The robbery happened late night on Nov. 2 at 11:33 p.m. at the Tacos La Villa on California Avenue.

The first man approached the drive through window with a gun while the second man was the lookout.

Anyone with information can call Detective Carlos Arvizu 661-326-3953 or BPD at 661-327-7111.