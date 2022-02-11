BPD: Assault suspect shot in leg by man after pointing pellet gun

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said an assault suspect was shot in the leg by another man Thursday night after the suspect pointed a pellet gun at him.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. after officers received reports of a shooting in the 4500 block of Zephyr Lane, said BPD. The man who shot the suspect had called 911 after seeing a brush fire near the intersection of Zephyr Lane and Workman Street.

The man talked to the fire department and was attacked by the suspect who threw full beer bottles at him, according to BPD. The suspect then pulled a firearm, later determined to be a pellet gun, from his waistband and pointed it at the man, said BPD.

The man, who is licensed to carry a concealed firearm, then shot the suspect in the leg, said BPD. The man waited until officers arrived and the found the suspect with a minor gunshot wound to the leg, said BPD.

Ishmael Camacho, 41, of Bakersfield will be booked into the Kern County Jail after he's released from a hospital on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing an imitation firearm. It is unknown if Camacho ignited the brush fire, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, or BPD at 661-327-7111.