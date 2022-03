BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday in a Feb. 11th shooting.

BPD said Keith Tobler, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. in the 500 block of 28th Street.

Tobler was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and weapons violations related to a Feb. 11th shooting of a man in the 800 block of 34th Street. The man survived the shooting, said BPD.