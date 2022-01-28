BPD: Bakersfield man arrested in human trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department as part of a joint investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man Thursday in a human trafficking case. The man is suspected of trafficking female victims throughout California.

BPD said they found multiple firearms at residence after executing a search warrant.

Joel Wyrick, 50, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, pimping, and pandering, as well as several charges related to firearms and ammunition possession, and booked into the Kern County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

In November 2021, officers of the Bakersfield Police Department began a human trafficking investigation involving a female juvenile, along with possible additional female victims, being trafficked throughout California, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Trefz at 661-326-3535 or BPD at 661-327-7111.