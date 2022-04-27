BPD: Biological father arrested in death of 7-week-old infant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said the biological father of a 7-week-old infant was arrested Monday in the infant's death.

BPD said Gregory Higgins, 35, of Bakersfield, was arrested in the 9100 block of Kern Canyon Road on suspicion of a murder warrant related to an investigation which started on Sept. 15th, 2021.

Officers responded to the incident in September of a 7-week-old infant not breathing in the 9600 block of Waterbury Drive, said BPD. BPD said the infant was taken a hospital and had injuries suspected to be child abuse. The infant later was declared dead and Higgins, the biological father, was considered a suspect, said BPD.