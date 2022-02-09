BPD: Carjacking suspect crashes into East Bakersfield home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a carjacking suspect crashed into a home Wednesday morning before the man was arrested with a BB gun.

BPD said they received a report of a carjacking shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Bill Avenue. During the incident a man pointed a gun at a person and stole their vehicle.

At about 5:49 a.m. BPD said a vehicle crashed into a home in the 1700 block of Alta Vista Drive. Someone was in the home at the time of the crash but wasn't injured, said BPD. BPD said the vehicle was the same one reported stolen earlier. The suspect was arrested and found with a BB gun.

Israel Wilson, 24, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and associated charges. He was taken to a hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.