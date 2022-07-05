Watch Now
BPD: East Bakersfield shooting leaves man critically injured

Posted at 5:32 AM, Jul 05, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three people were injured in a shooting in East Bakersfield Monday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. Monday, where officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound laying in the roadway near MLK Jr. Blvd. and East 10th Street.

Officers also found two additional victims in a nearby car, one of which is critically injured.

The victims have not been identified and investigators have not released a suspect description.

