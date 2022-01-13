BPD: High-speed chase involving stolen vehicle suspect ends after vehicle runs out of gas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a high-speed chase Wednesday night across Bakersfield that lasted more than an hour ended after the suspect's reported stolen vehicle ran out of gas.

BPD says the chase started following a traffic stop just before midnight and ended over an hour later.

Officials say the suspect was driving a reported stolen vehicle and tools to steal catalytic converters were found inside.

The suspect was arrested after the vehicle finally ran out of gas, said police.

No one was injured in the chase, said police.