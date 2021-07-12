BPD investigating after woman kills roommate at local retirement community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Bakersfield Police Department are investigating after a woman at a retirement community killed her roommate.

According to BPD officers responded to the Pinewood Glen Retirement Community on South Real Road just after 9 a.m.. When they arrived they found a woman with major injuries on the ground inside one of the rooms. After investigating officers discovered the woman's roommate killed her sometime last night.

The roommate cooperated with the investigation and has been booked into the Kern County jail for murder.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.