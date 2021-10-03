BPD investigating body found in alley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department are looking into a possible homicide after finding a man with fatal injuries early Sunday morning.

According to BPD, they responded to a call at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 3 and found a man with severe injuries that appeared to be from an assault.

The man was found in an alleyway north of Ming Avenue and Valhalla Drive.

He was pronounced dead after medical aide showed up.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information can call BPD at (661) 327-7111.