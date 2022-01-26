BPD investigating man's shooting death in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE:

The Bakersfield Police Department said it's investigating the Wednesday morning shooting death of a man in Central Bakersfield.

BPD said officers found a man on the ground in the 900 block of M Street with a gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene and homicide investigators assumed the investigation, said BPD.

There is no suspect information available at this time and the identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time, said police.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.