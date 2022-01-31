BPD: Man arrested after chase in reported stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said they arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly struck several structures and lead officers on a chase in an allegedly stolen vehicle.

Police said the incident started when officers attempted to pull over a previously stolen vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday at East Truxtun and Beale Avenue but the driver failed to stop. BPD said a chase ensued, the driver struck several structures including a business and bus stop, and continued the chase in a heavily damaged vehicle. Police canceled the chase due the manner the suspect was driving, according to BPD.

BPD said officers found the vehicle abandoned at East California Avenue and Chamberlain Street, saw the suspect running, and he was later arrested. BPD said burglary tools and heroin were found when the suspect was arrested.

Fabian Rodriguez, 32, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, auto theft, four counts of hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.