BPD: Man arrested after chase, suspected in catalytic converter thefts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man arrested after a chase Thursday is suspected in several catalytic converter thefts, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say they tried to stop Mangas Williams, 41, of Bakersfield, driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer for unsafe passing in the area of South Union Avenue at Planz Road at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Williams then lead police on a chase but officers ended the chase due to public safety concerns, said BPD.

Williams abandoned his SUV in the area of Bernetta Avenue and Orchard Street and fled on foot, according to police. He was arrested near Highway 58.

Police said Williams' SUV was identified as being seen in several prior catalytic converter thefts and he was found tools used to commit those thefts.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call BPD at 661-327-7111.