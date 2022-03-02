BPD: Man arrested after city truck stolen while workers conducted maintenance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading officers on a chase when a city traffic control truck was stolen while workers were conducting maintenance.

BPD said the truck was reported stolen shortly before 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of South Union Avenue.

Officers saw the vehicle traveling west on Hwy. 58 near Hwy. 223 shortly before 6 a.m. and the driver lead officers on chase that ended in the area of Pine Street and Truxtun Avenue, said BPD.

Luis Ramirez-Hernandez, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of auto theft and charges associated with the vehicle pursuit.