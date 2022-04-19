BPD: Man arrested after firearm fired from vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested early Sunday after an officer on patrol saw him allegedly shoot a firearm from a moving vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. and the suspect was arrested in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue. BPD said no victims have been reported.

James Webster, 48, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, DUI and willful discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.