BPD: Man arrested after firearms, drugs found in search

Posted at 9:46 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 12:50:37-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a convicted felon was arrested Tuesday after firearms and drugs were found in a search during a traffic stop in East Bakersfield.

BPD said officers saw a firearm in plain sight when making a traffic stop in the 2200 block of College Avenue. Officers found three illegally possessed firearms, as well as cocaine and fentanyl pills that were disguised as prescription drugs, said BPD.

BPD said Travon Cook, 34, of Bakersfield, a convicted felon, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances for purposes of sales, being a felon in possession of firearms, gang participation, as well as other associated firearm and vehicle code violations.

