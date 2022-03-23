BPD: Man arrested after robbery, high-speed chase on Hwy. 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police said one man was arrested after an alleged robbery at a Walmart in South Bakersfield led to a high-speed chase on Hwy. 99. BPD said another suspect is still at large.

The suspect being sought by BPD is described as a Hispanic man, 5-feet-5-inches tall, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

BPD said the incident was reported before 5:30 a.m. at the Walmart at 6225 Colony Street. BPD said the suspect pulled out a knife at employees when he was confronted while trying to steal pallets.

BPD said officers saw the suspect leaving Walmart in a vehicle after 5:30 a.m. and the man led officers on a high-speed chase. The chase eventually moved to northbound Hwy. 99, said BPD. Officers didn't directly continue the chase due to the dangerous manner the suspect was driving, police said.

BPD said officers later found the man parked in his vehicle in the area of Rio Mirada and Buck Owens Boulevard, where he was arrested.

Jordan Shelton, 29, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, felony evading, and brandishing a weapon. The at-large suspect helped with the robbery, said BPD.

Anyone with information about the incident or the at-large suspect, should call BPD at 661-327-7111.