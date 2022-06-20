BPD: Man arrested in attempted sexual assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted sexual assault during a burglary and attempted murder in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received reports of an intruder being restrained at a home in the 3200 block of Park Bend Court.

Police say an investigation found that a man broke into a home armed with a hatchet and entered a bathroom where a woman was showering.

BPD said there was a struggle between the woman and the suspect and a man of the victim arrived home and was able to detain the suspect and call police.

BPD said the woman suffered a on-life-threatening injury.

Kyler Kuehl, 59, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape during a burglary offense, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and first degree burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.