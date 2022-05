BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly kicked in the glass front door of a Bakersfield City Fire Station in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. in the 2100 block of H Street.

Raith McClenaghan, 38, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of causing about $1,000 dollars in damage. McClenaghan suffered cuts from broken glass and was treated by firefighters.