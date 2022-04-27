BPD: Man arrested in car jacking after ramming patrol vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Tuesday after a car jacking led to a chase during which the suspect rammed an occupied patrol vehicle.

BPD said the car jacking was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of Colony Street when the suspect allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint.

BPD said officers saw the suspect driving the reported stolen vehicle just before 11 p.m. in the area of Airport Drive at Golden State Highway.

The suspect led police on a chase at rammed his vehicle into several locked gates in the area of Panorama Vista Preserve in the 900 block of East Roberts Lane, said BPD. He then crashed his vehicle into an occupied patrol vehicle, said BPD.

Dontrel Louis, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested after crashing into the patrol vehicle, said BPD. No one was injured in the incident, according to BPD.

Louis, an AB 109 offender, was arrested on suspicion of car-jacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.