BPD: Man arrested in chase, after vehicle roll over

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Sunday night after a chase ends with him rolling over his vehicle.

BPD said officers saw a man driving recklessly at about 11:30 p.m. in the intersection of Harris Road and Spring Creek Loop. BPD said officers tried to stop the vehicle but the man led them on a chase.

BPD said the chase ended after the vehicle lost control, hit a curb, and rolled over the vehicle on Spring Creek Loop.

Andy Balcaceres, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, felony evading, and driving a vehicle with no insurance.

A woman passenger declined medical treatment and was released at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call BPD at 661-327-7111.