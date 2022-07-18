Watch Now
BPD: Man arrested in series of thefts from Apple Store

BPD: Estimated combined loss more than 100K
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jul 18, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Friday in eight separate thefts from the Apple Store estimated at a combined total of more than $100,000.

BPD said Javon Dabbs, 19, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy, related to eight separate thefts with a combined loss of more than $100,000.

Police say the thefts happened at the Apple Store in the Valley Plaza Mall.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

