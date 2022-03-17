Watch
BPD: Man arrested in shooting of 2 people in SW Bakersfield

Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 17, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said detectives arrested a man Thursday night suspected in the shooting of two people in Southwest Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Belle Terrace when officers found a man and woman inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both people were taken to local hospitals and are in critical condition, said BPD.

Daniel Moran, 28, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or BPD at 661-327- 7111.

