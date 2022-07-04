Watch Now
BPD: Man arrested in suspected DUI after crashing into homes, vehicles

Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 04, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving after hitting parked vehicles and two homes in East Bakersfield.

BPD said officers received reports of a grey truck being driven recklessly shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of E. 3rd and Clifton streets.

An investigation found that a man was spinning donuts at two different intersections when he struck two homes, two vehicles, and a fence.

Jesse Prado, 24, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, and felony vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
